ALBANY -- With the help of some 120 JROTC students from Westover and Mitchell County high schools, officials with local American Legion, VFW and other veterans organizations, as well as volunteers from the Anchorage Recovery Center, raised hundreds of American flags on the grassy area adjacent to the reflecting pond in front of the Albany Mall early Saturday morning.
The Field of Flags, as it has come to be known, has become an annual reminder to American citizens of the losses suffered in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
"It's really great to see all these young people out here, willing to lend a hand to commemorate an important part of recent American history," VFW Post 30 member Jimmy O'Hare said. "We have to have young people come in and be a part of our remembrances as some of our older members pass on."
Westover JROTC Director Col. Don Mills, Senior U.S. Marine Instructor, retired, said teaching students to show respect for those who have fought for their freedoms is an important part of his program.
"We want to teach these students that community service is important," Mills said. "We want them to always honor the veterans who have gone before them. The 9-11 attacks were a tragic event in the history of our country, and we want our young people to show support for those who have gone before and sacrificed so much."
The JROTC students at Westover, along with the school's band, chorus and color guard, will be back at the Field of Flags Thursday evening at 7 p.m. for a ceremony commemorating the 9-11 losses. Col. Alphonso Trimble, the commanding officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, will be the speaker at the event. Trimble was at the Pentagon when one of the terrorist planes crashed into the building.
Also attending the ceremony will be Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta.
With the help of the young JROTC students, the "600 to 700" flags were lined up and erected before an extreme heat wave that has gripped the region took complete hold. Placing the flags began at 8 a.m. and was finished shortly after 9 a.m.