"I'll be home for Christmas," Levon told his mother as one of their frequent phone conversations wound to a close. As they disconnected the call, each went about their daily schedule. Levon began his daily commute to the university, where he was studying international commerce.
First on his agenda was a study group that gave students a sounding board for any issue on their mind. As the morning commute progressed, Levon pondered what made a particular place "home" in 2019. He was still considering this when the study group started. This group of intelligent young men and women came from around the world to study at this famous place.
Some of the best minds of the future gathered casually in this room on campus. Levon put forth the question, "What is home to each of you?" One student piped up "where I would still like to be sleeping this morning!" The group members chuckled. "No, I'm serious," Levon said. "What is it about a particular location that makes it home?" One student suggested the house where someone is born. Another said my hometown; the next guy said "my Mom's house."
Levon suggested that the group think about never going to the place they called "home" again. He asked what they would miss most. Some of the students were born wealthy, some poor, like Levon, and some middle class. Across the board, all of the students expressed what they would miss.
It was not the possessions, the real estate or the location that Levon and the other students would miss. After spending the morning thinking and discussing the subject of "home," all of the group members agreed that they would miss the people in their lives. The group identified "home" as any place that they could find their family, pets and friends. That afternoon Christmas break began for the group.
Levon left the university to travel 4,000-plus miles "home" to his mother's house in the United States; there they would celebrate Christmas and his birthday, which also fell on Dec. 25th. As Levon stepped off the plane in NYC, he saw his mother's face as she held his elderly dog close and his brother's smile. He saw "home."