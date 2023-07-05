...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Miller,
southern Dougherty, southeastern Clay, Mitchell, Baker, southern
Calhoun and Early Counties in southwestern Georgia, western Colquitt
and southwestern Worth Counties in south central Georgia through 315
PM EDT...
At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Arlington to near Newton. Movement was
southeast at 20 to 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Blakely, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Moultrie, Arlington,
Baconton, Doerun, Leary, Douglasville, Centerville, Schley, Funston,
Sale City, Damascus, Bluffton, Iveys Mill, Parksville and Anderson
City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Finger millet is a crucial crop for ensuring food security in Eastern Africa.
ATHENS -- An international research team led by University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences faculty has published a pioneering study on the finger millet genome offering new insights for breeders and hope for millions in the drylands. The study opens exciting possibilities for developing new finger millet varieties through targeted breeding techniques to enhance nutritional value, yield and resilience to various challenges.
The breakthrough provides a detailed understanding of finger millet's genetic structure, specifically at the chromosome level, a structure found within the cells of living organisms that carries genetic information. In partnership with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, the findings were recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.