ATHENS -- An international research team led by University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences faculty has published a pioneering study on the finger millet genome offering new insights for breeders and hope for millions in the drylands. The study opens exciting possibilities for developing new finger millet varieties through targeted breeding techniques to enhance nutritional value, yield and resilience to various challenges.

The breakthrough provides a detailed understanding of finger millet's genetic structure, specifically at the chromosome level, a structure found within the cells of living organisms that carries genetic information. In partnership with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, the findings were recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Jemima Mandapati is the communications lead for the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics in Asia.

