ALBANY -- Chehaw Park's Natural Resources Manager Ben Kirkland demonstrates a frontier fire-starting method during the weekend Frontier Festival at Chehaw. Despite rain and threatening weather, the weekend festival attracted a large number of vendors and practitioners of frontier-era crafts.
