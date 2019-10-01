THOMASVILLE — Roll into the fall season with a rocking good time this Friday.
The city of Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Stroll will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Friday in downtown Thomasville. This month’s theme is “Rock the Ritz.”
From 6-8 p.m., bring the family for a bite to eat at one of downtown’s restaurants and enjoy extended shopping hours at many shops and boutiques.
“Local merchants are setting the tone for the fall season with new seasonal merchandise and in-store promotions while extending their business hours for this event,” April Norton, Main Street and business development director for the city of Thomasville, said. “This is a fun and relaxing opportunity to see what is new in our Downtown.”
Enjoy extended hours at Sweet Cacao Chocolates, At Home, Big Adventure Outfitters, Jonah’s Fish & Grits, Kreamkles, The Hare & The Hart and Grassroots Coffee and Mode. Swing by Liam’s for happy hour specials from 5-7 p.m. as well as Farmer’s Daughter for their sangria specials.
The Bookshelf will offer 10 percent off historical fiction books and Christopher & Company will showcase a special local artist. Follow the live music sounds of Bloch Piano’s house band down to the The Ritz Amphitheater.
Opening up the concert is The FIRM Dance Company with a dance performance of Rock Fest at 7:30 p.m. in the Amphitheater.
“It is always exciting to welcome our young local artists to the Amphitheater stage,” Norton said. “Known for their high energy performances and talented acrobatic dancing, this set will surely get the crowd excited for a full night downtown.”
Local band Ozell Road takes The Ritz Amphitheater stage from 8-10 p.m.
“We enjoy having local bands featured at First Friday Sip and Strolls because it is an opportunity to showcase all the wonderful talent we have right here in Thomasville, Georgia,” Madison Eaton, city of Thomasville’s event coordinator, said. “Ozell Road is sure to Rock The Ritz and we look forward to seeing the community come out and enjoy this band as well as the- hopefully! - cooler weather.”
First Friday Sip and Strolls are free and open to the public. Headliners perform at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.
For more information, visit thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.