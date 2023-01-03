bank donate.jpg

Taking part in a recent state HEART Program ceremony were, from left, First National Bank Board Member Roy Reeves, First National Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Kristy Harrell, First National Bank Senior Vice President and Market President Marc DeMott, First National Bank President and CEO Brad Barber, Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional Chief Financial Officer Julie Bhavnani, and First National Bank of Moultrie board members Mary Beth Watson and Mary Ann Smith.

MOULTRIE — First National Bank of Moultrie recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $50,000 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects.

First National Bank donated the funds through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit program. This program was created in 2016 due to the increasing number of rural hospital closures since 2008.

