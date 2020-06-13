American Flag Etiquette
-- If a flag is flown from a vehicle it should be firmly attached to the chassis or flown from the right front fender;
-- If a flag touches the ground, it does not have to be retired or destroyed but should be cleaned by hand with mild soap and dried before flying;
-- When flown from a motorcycle with another flag, the U.S. flag should always be on the right;
-- When a flag patch is worn on a shoulder or the chest, the field should be closest to the heart;
-- The flag should never be used as a covering for the ceiling;
-- The flag should not be used for advertising purposes of any manner;
-- It should not be printed or embossed on paper napkins boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discarded;
-- A flag pin being a replica of the flag should be worn on the left lapel nearest the heart;
-- The flag should be a distinctive feature at a ceremony or unveiling but should never be used as the covering for the statue or monument;
-- When the flag is not displayed during the plying of the national anthem, those present should face the music acting as if the flag is displayed there;
-- When displayed in a church or public auditorium, the U.S. flag should have the position of prominence to the clergyman’s or speaker’s right. Any other flag should be placed to the left;
-- The flag should hang so that it never touches anything beneath it;
-- The flag should not be displayed on a float in parades except from a staff;
-- The flag should be near or at every polling place on election day;
-- When hung behind a speaker’s platform, the flag should be displayed flat, above and behind the speaker;
-- Active service members and veterans may salute the flag in presentation or passing by saluting showing the American public a privilege they earned;
-- All others should stand with their right hand over their heart.
