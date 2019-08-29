Fletcher Henderson Jazz Festival issuing call for vendors

CUTHBERT — The Fletcher Henderson Jazz Festival is inviting applications for vendor space at the upcoming festival to be held on Oct. 12 in Iris Gardens on College Street across from Andrew College in Cuthbert.
The festival is set for 1-4 p.m. All vendors must apply in advance to secure a space. Food, beverages, novelties, crafts or fundraising items are permitted. Vendors are expected to supply their own tables, chairs, tents and cover and keep the area clean during and at the end of the day.
In order for all vendors to receive a fair share of sales, duplications are not accepted. Items vendors plan to sell must be listed on the vendor application. Spaces with electricity are $35, or $25 without.
The deadline to reserve booth space is Sept 15. For more information and to receive a vendor application, contact Mary Kearney at (229) 732-3897.