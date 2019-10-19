ALBANY -- Barney's Run, the annual St. Paul's Episcopal Church fundraiser, has evolved into something of a runners' Nirvana. Unlike most such events, the USATF-certified Barney's Run includes a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K and a 1-mile event named the Mike McComb Family One-Mile Fun Run/Walk in honor of one of St. Paul's most ardent supporters of the event.
With the USA Track and Field certification, runners can use their times to qualify for large events like the Boston Marathon.
But the true legacy of Barney's Run is a group of 10 service dogs, purchased with proceeds for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress disorder. Those dogs, trained by K9s for Warriors in northeast Florida, remain the impetus for the fundraiser, which will be held for the eighth time Nov. 16 at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
"The race is to raise funds to purchase service dogs for vets with PTSD, but another purpose is to raise awareness of K9s for Warriors and other organizations that provide services for veterans," Barney's Run Co-chairwoman Lois Hunkele said. "A lot of veterans just aren't aware of the services that are available."
Hunkele and other St. Paul's members dreamed up Barney's Run with the very specific purpose of providing service dogs for veterans. That purpose has not wavered. In fact, the fundraiser/run has grown so popular, it has allowed the St. Paul's group to purchase two dogs each of the past two years.
"Most veterans (suffering from PTSD) are put on several medications, and as we know, there is a high suicide rate among that group," Hunkele said. "So far, one of the successes of our program is that there have been no suicides. And many veterans have been able to taper off medications.
"(The service dogs) help many veterans to return to society, to continue their education, to leave isolation that is common and become re-acclimated to society. That remains our focus."
Hunkele said there is no shortage of veterans who welcome the service dogs into their lives.
"Because of HIPAA laws, we don't always know the names of the veterans who receive the service dogs or their (military service story)," the veterinarian said. "Our one request is that we want the dogs to go to veterans in our area. Many have applied, so there is not going to be a time where we have more trained dogs than veterans who need them.
"Plus, the reality is that the dogs will be with the veterans for 10 years at most. There are posts that are starting to show up on Facebook where veterans need a new dog. So the need continues."
Runners can sign up to participate in any of the Barney's Run races at active.com or in person at Wild Side Running at 2341 Lake Park Drive. Costs range from $20 for the run/walk to $95 for civilian marathon runners.
Art tables and concessions will be available the day of the race.