Judges tasted and ranked 148 products in the first round of the Flavor of Georgia competition in mid-March. Thirty-two Georgia products, including one from Albany and one from Dawson, were selected to advance to the final round of judging on April 21 at the Classic Center in Athens.

ATHENS -- Judges selected 32 finalists, including one from Albany and one from Dawson, to compete in the final round of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ annual Flavor of Georgia food product contest. Narrowed from a field of 148 products, the finalists will compete on April 21 at The Classic Center in Athens with an award ceremony to follow.

The contest is the state’s proving ground for small, start-up food companies as well as established brands looking for recognition or new markets. This year’s finalists represent all corners of the state and the best of Georgia’s diverse culinary heritage.

“The Flavor of Georgia competition is an opportunity for the Department of Food Science and Technology to make an impact with companies and individuals who are developing new products and new businesses — ultimately, these new products and businesses benefit not only those who are directly involved in them but also those who buy the products they sell,” FST Department Head and Professor Manpreet Singh said in a news release. “With a wealth of resources at their disposal through FST on the Athens and Griffin campuses, Flavor of Georgia competitors are able to develop flavorful, marketable and profitable products for consumers.”

Included among the finalists are Albany's Ruthie's Best butterscotch sauce and Dawson's O'Baby BBQ sweetie sauce.

Judges for the final round of the contest will include food brokers, grocery buyers and other food product experts. Entries are evaluated by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential. Contestants will provide samples to judges while pitching their products in a three-minute presentation. Winners will be named for each category, the overall grand prize and a people’s choice award, which will be chosen by event attendees.

The 2022 finalists, listed by company, product name and city within the 11 competition categories, are all from Georgia-based businesses.

Barbecue Sauces

Brooksmade Gourmet Foods Inc., Habanero Soulful Sauce, Alpharetta

Lane’s BBQ, Pineapple Chipotle Sauce, Winder

O’Baby BBQ, Sweetie Sauce, Dawson

Beverages

Boarding Pass Coffee, Monte Alegre (Brasil) — Light Roast, Milton

Byne Blueberry Farms, Blueberry Cider, Waynesboro

HIBO LLC, HIBO Classic Hibiscus Superdrink+Peach, Bishop

Condiments and Salsas

Point Blank Pepper Company, Smoke Rings, Marietta

Powerful Pepper Company, Hot Pickled Okra, Marietta

Pride Road LLC, Peach Hibiscus Chutney, Lithonia

Confections

Maybird Confections, White Gold Pecan Toffee, Alpharetta

Rock Salt Milk Bar, Caramel Pecan Cookie, Newnan

Zolene Gluten-Free Delights LLC, Gluten-Free Vegan Pecan Praline Blondies, Atlanta

Dairy and Related Products

Hart Dairy, Pasture Raised & Grass Fed 365 Days Per Year Chocolate Whole Milk, Alpharetta

Rock House Creamery, Tomato, Basil and Garlic Fresh Chevre, Newborn

Suga’s Enterprises LLC, Gourmet Black Truffle Pimento Cheese, Powder Springs

Honey and Related Products

Deju LLC, Grandma’s Honey Stuff, Conyers

Savannah Bee Company, Hot Honey, Savannah

Jams and Jellies

Georgia Jams LLC, Vidalia Onion Spread, Williamson

three b’s jams LLC, three b’s Strawberry Jalapeno Jam, Greensboro

We Bee Jammin’ LLC, Strawberry Lemonade Marmalade, Pooler

Meats and Seafood

920 Cattle & Company, Southern Caprese Sausage, Millen

Sunset Farm Foods, Sunset Farm Brand Country Applewood Smoked Sausage, Valdosta

White Oak Pastures, Pastured Pork Bacon, Bluffton

Miscellaneous

Buenos Dias Pupusas, Pupusas, Atlanta

Ruthie’s Best, Ruthie’s Best Butterscotch Sauce, Albany

Sutton Mill Creek Syrup Co., Spiced Apple Cider Hickory Syrup, Clarkesville

Sauces and Seasonings

Komodo Sauces, Komodo Black, Kennesaw

Lane’s BBQ, Spellbound Rub/Seasoning, Winder

Num Num Sauce Company, Num Num Sauce, Atlanta

Snack Foods

All the Fixins Pecans, “Get ‘em Riled Up” Crunchy Chocolate Pecans, Twin City

Cassava Breads, Garlic & Herb Cheese Bread, Evans

Mokipops LLC, Mokipops Basil Lemonade Frozen Fruit Bar Popsicle, Atlanta

Flavor of Georgia is more than a contest, event planners say. The event helps to promote the variety and successes of food entrepreneurs all over the state. Since 2007, more than 1,500 products have been entered into the contest, and participating businesses have experienced increased sales, business contacts, publicity and overall interest in their products.

Past finalists report that participation in the contest boosts their annual sales by about 20% on average. Taking into account multiplier effects, it is estimated that increased sales from participating in Flavor of Georgia contribute to more than $5.6 million in annual revenue for the Georgia economy, according to a follow-up survey of previous finalists and winners from 2015-19.

To learn more about the contest, including benefits and registration, visit flavorofgeorgia.caes.uga.edu.

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

