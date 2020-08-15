ALBANY – As people begin to crave the comfort and coziness of autumn, Dunkin’ is bringing America the familiar and favorite flavors of the season by making its much-anticipated fall lineup available earlier than ever before. Dunkin’s new and classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks, bite-sized bakery treats, and more, will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday for a limited time through fall.
Dunkin’s autumn array includes a mix of both new and returning menu items for all the fall feels:
♦ (NEW) Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte: Spicing up the brand’s fall lineup is an exceptional seasonal sip worthy of even the most fanatical “fallower,” Dunkin’s new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. Elevating PSL to another level of enjoyment, the latte – available hot or iced – combines rich, smooth espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping.
♦ (NEW) Chai Latte: Dunkin’s fall celebration includes a terrific new option for tea lovers, offering a sweetened chai tea blend with spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg combined with milk.
♦ Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The classic cup for fueling up in fall, Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.
♦ Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats: Dunkin’s Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar. For a bite-sized serving of seasonal sweetness, guests can also enjoy Apple Cider donut hole treats.
♦ Pumpkin Donut, Munchkin Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn’t complete without the classic treat of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as donut hole treats, along with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
♦ Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: To help feed fall cravings, Dunkin’ is bringing back its Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring five half-slices of maple sugar seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese served on a warm, flaky croissant.
The fall season brings a satisfying selection of new snacking choices to Dunkin’ as well:
♦ (NEW) Stuffed Bagel Minis: Bagel lovers can go small this fall, as Dunkin’ introduces Stuffed Bagel Minis, mini bagel rounds filled with plain cream cheese and served warm. Stuffed Bagel Minis are available in two varieties: plain and everything topping.
♦ (NEW) Steak & Cheese Rollups: Dunkin’ is adding steak to its lineup of rollups, which also include ham and cheese and bacon and cheese varieties. Steak and cheese rollups, which come two per order, include delicious steak and American cheese rolled up in flour tortillas.
♦ (NEW) Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon: Dunkin’ is also putting a seasonal spin on its beloved snackin’ bacon. Guests can enjoy eight snack-sized slices of bacon specially flavored with maple sugar seasoning. Each order comes in a sleeve, making it easy to enjoy on the go.
All of these Dunkin’ menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.
Guests also can take the taste of pumpkin home with Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup pods, available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Additionally, Pumpkin Spice K-Cup pods and packaged coffee will be available in grocery stores and other retailers nationwide for a limited time this season.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications atnews.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
