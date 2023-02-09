The time has come to wrap yourself in the warm, gooey embrace of cheese, settle into a heavenly array of toppings and chomp down on some comforting crust. It's National Pizza Day.

Now, that's not to be confused with National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September 20), National Pizza Month (October) and National Sausage Pizza Day (October 11).

CNN's Forrest Brown contributed to the 2023 version of this story, first published in 2020.

