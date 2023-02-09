Its delicious combination of fat and carbohydrates, along with its texture, color and complimentary taste profile are among the traits that make it so appealing.
AI is coming for your slice
Is nothing sacred? The reach of artificial intelligence has expanded into pizza artistry.
Researchers have figured out a way to teach an AI system how to construct a pizza by looking at a picture.
Pizza is just the beginning, though. If a computer can figure out how to properly layer the ingredients of a pizza, it may be able to better understand how to construct other foods or eventually be able to layer clothes into an outfit, project leader Dimitrios Papadopoulos told CNN Business.
Pizza as a tool of military intelligence
In the late 1960s, the US Army's 113th Military Intelligence unit used the tastiest trick in their book — making pizza deliveries — to spy on reporters and politicians, according to The New Yorker.
Longest pizza delivery: In 2006, Paul Fenech traveled 12,346.6 miles (19,780 kilometers) from Madrid to Wellington, New Zealand, to hand-deliver a pizza to Niko Apostolakis. CNN could not find any record of whether the pizza was freezing cold by the time it got there or whether Apostolakis actually ate that thing.
Highest altitude pizza delivery on land: Good news! If you can make it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, you might be able to persuade Pizza Hut to deliver a victory meal to you. They've done it before, after all.
Best pizza city in the USA
If you're thinking Chicago or New York, you're wrong. At least that's the relatively recent opinion of the authors of the encyclopedic "Modernist Pizza." Click here to learn which city trumps the old pizza standbys.
Make you own pizza dough
In this case, we're not being absurd. It's perfectly doable to make your own delicious pizza dough at home. If you're feeling daunted by the idea, Stanley Tucci, the host of CNN's "Searching for Italy," guides the way.
