ALBANY -- Health-conscious Americans -- and companies that make money off those Americans -- are always sending out the latest news on the most recent health crazes. One of the newest on the market: celery juice. For those able to develop a taste for all things healthy, here are the Top 10 benefits of celery juice, according to feastingathome.com:
1. Celery juice contains powerful anti-oxidants and cancer-fighting compounds. Celery contains a flavonoid called apigenin, which has been shown to kill cancer cells. The polyacetylenes in celery interestingly contain chemo-protective compounds that help to reduce toxicity while boosting immunity and help slow the growth of mutated cells.
2. Celery juice heals and activates the gut by restoring hydrochloric acid, which helps to digest things faster and more efficiently. Celery juice helps raise stomach acid, which is necessary to help break down food, especially protein. If stomach acid is low, the body has to use more resources to digest food, often leaving individuals feeling tired and lethargic.
3. Celery juice lowers cholesterol. Celery contains a compound called 3-n-butylphthalide (BuPh) that has been reported to have lipid-lowering action, reducing the bad cholesterol (LDL) in our bloodstream.
4. Celery juice is a natural anti-inflammatory. It contains Polyacetylene, which reduces chronic joint pain, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis. Not only does it soothe the body, it is also believed to soothe the nerves, with calming and relaxing properties.
5. Celery lowers blood pressure. Research shows that celery helps lower high blood pressure by acting as a smooth muscle relaxant, improving the flow of calcium and potassium in cells, allowing blood vessels to expand and contract with greater ease.
6. Celery juice aids the liver. Celery juice improves liver function by increasing the production of enzymes. Studies show that celery helps reduce fat build-up in the liver.
7. Celery juice improves digestion by increasing circulation in the intestines, getting things going and moving. It’s good for constipation, bloating, puffiness and water retention, acting as a gentle, mild, natural laxative and diuretic.
8. Celery juice reduces glucose levels. Research shows that compounds found in celery can help reduce glucose levels with no increase in insulin.
9. Celery juice is alkalizing. Celery is one of the most alkaline foods you can eat. Research suggests that an alkaline diet lengthens life and prevents chronic diseases.
10. Celery juice is highly nutritious. Celery is loaded with essential minerals and vitamins such as folate, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin K and vitamin C. A cocktail for the skin. The luteolin in celery protects skin from the inside and prevents UV-induced damage. Some swear by celery’s skin healing properties, saying that it helps clear up skin conditions like psoriasis and acne.
