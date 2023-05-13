The US has often been described as a "melting pot" -- and though some now consider the metaphor outdated, it still holds true when it comes to food. Immigrants from around the world have for centuries adapted their traditional dishes to incorporate native ingredients or to accommodate other tastes on US soil.

One of the most popular remixes is the category of Asian fusion. These intercultural collaborations tell a unique story, from adapting a plate of chow mein for European palates in the early 20th century to combining Korean barbecue with Mexican tacos nearly 100 years later. Each of these creations marks a distinct era in US immigration -- while some are fading, others are now taking off. Here's a look at how some of them came about.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features