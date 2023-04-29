This savory Mexican dish made with vanilla is a first for Eva Longoria

Norma Gaya of the Gaya Vai-Mex plantation in Mexico's Veracruz state uses her family's pure vanilla extract in this creamy chicken dish and finishes it with vanilla seeds.

 CNN

Vanilla is frequently added to desserts, but in Mexico, where the plant originates, uses for the spice are limitless — working its way into savory main dishes.

Norma Gaya's family has been harvesting vanilla for a long time. The Gaya Vai-Mex vanilla plantation in Gutiérrez Zamora, in the eastern state of Veracruz, is the oldest in the region.

This recipe is courtesy of Norma Gaya of Gaya Vai-Mex.

