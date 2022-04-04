thumbnail_april 2 001.jpg

An Albany woman, who asked that her name not be used, picks up trash in her neighborhood along Willie Pitts Jr. Road. The good citizen said she was not interested in recognition for her work, which she performs most mornings. "But look how good my neighborhood looks," she said.

