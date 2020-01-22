ALBANY -- There are any number of reasons the community supports the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, a joint project of the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging and the Albany Area Arts Council.
Elaine Ingram of Albany has a simple one.
"There's good food here," Ingram said during Wednesday's Empty Bowls event, held for the first time on Albany State University's West Campus. "I enjoy food. If food's part of the deal, I'll be there."
As it has been in each of its 10 years, the 2020 Empty Bowls fundraiser was a sell-out. But the executive directors of the two agencies that jointly sponsor the program -- Izzie Sadler with the Council on Aging and Nicole Willis with the Arts Council -- said there's more to Empty Bowls than helping out worthy causes.
"I say it every year, but this is just such a heart-warming event," Sadler said as she watched ticket-holders file through the doors of the ASU West Student Center. "And it's perhaps the greatest example of a collaboration in Albany.
"You have the collaboration between the two agencies, the addition now of Albany State University, the restaurants (that provided food), the potters and the volunteers who help make it happen. In an age of divisiveness and unrest, this is one event where there is just a feeling of togetherness. As soon as people walk through the door, all the outside stuff just seems to vanish."
Willis said that while there is a "comfortable sameness" to Empty Bowls, it remains unique with each passing year.
"It's the same in that we are raising funds for our agencies and the public always responds in such a positive way," the Arts Council director said. "And I love seeing some of the same people who support Empty Bowls each year. But I also love seeing the new faces, meeting new people every year. And I love the different food that the restaurants bring and the unique creations of the potters.
"The collaboration with Albany State is a good one; their staff has been great working with us to make the move here (from the Albany Civic Center) a positive one. I've said it before, and I still feel that this is just one of -- if not the -- best community events in Albany."
One of the "new faces" who showed up for this year's Empty Bowls was Ingram, who was invited to the event by her friend Pauline Rasheed.
"I learned about this from the Council on Aging, which I go to about three times a week," Rasheed said. "I have been coming the last three years; it's such a good community event. When I told my friend Elaine about it, she was eager to come. It's an event you really want to support because of the deserving agencies it benefits."
Susan Hernandez said she's made a point of getting tickets for Empty Bowls each of the past five years.
"I always try to do anything I can to support the SOWEGA Council on Aging; it's just such a blessing to the community," Hernandez said. "And this is such a great fundraiser, with delicious food and these wonderful hand-made bowls.
"Every year that I show up, the minute I walk through those doors I feel a true sense of community. I've sat with people I didn't know each year I've been here, so it's a wonderful opportunity to meet new people."
Local restaurants donate soups and other foods to the Empty Bowls event, and area artisans create unique bowls that go to each ticket-holder. The bowls, organizers say, symbolize the empty bowls of citizens in the community who often go without meals. Money from the event is used to help fund the Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program and programs sponsored by the Arts Council.
