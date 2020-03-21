ALBANY -- There's no question that Bobby Tripp has a huge soft spot in his heart for Emergency Medical Technicians who provide vital emergency medical services in Albany and southwest Georgia.
Tripp was, after all, EMS director in Dougherty County for 31 years before retiring eight years ago.
With the men and women who make up Emergency Medical Service now "literally putting their lives on the line every day," Tripp decided the least he could do was help provide them with a hot meal.
"I read the story in The Herald about (restaurateur) B.J. (Fletcher) working to provide affordable meals in the community for delivery or takeout, and I thought that was a great idea, a great service," Tripp said. "I wanted to do something for the EMS folks on the battle lines, who are putting their lives at risk every day, so I decided to try and raise funds to buy them hot meals."
Fletcher's BJ's Country Buffet is preparing meals for EMS personnel that her staff is preparing for easy pick-up. The on-duty emergency technicians are given tickets that they redeem for meals at the restaurant.
"It's really simple: Anyone on duty and in uniform can come by, present a ticket and get a good, hot meal to take out," Tripp said. "B.J.'s doing this at cost, so it's another service she's providing for the community."
Fletcher said Saturday she plans to expand that service.
"Any man or woman police officer or first responder in uniform can come by B.J.'s for a meal, even if they don't have a ticket," she said.
Tripp said he'd like to encourage members of the community who want to do something for the first responders who work to protect them to do so by contributing to the campaign to feed EMS personnel.
"In putting out the word on Facebook, I've managed to raise almost $1,000 in a short time," he said. "Anyone who would like to contribute can send their donations to me at 334 Osprey Ridge Court, Albany 31721 or call me at (229) 343-3157."
