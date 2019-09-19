TIFTON — Former Tift County Deputy Ollin “Rocky” Carter, 55, was arrested Wednesday for the offenses of violation of oath of office, second-degree burglary and theft by taking, officials from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
On Monday, Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarboro requested the GBI to investigate a complaint he received from a Tift County citizen alleging theft by a deputy from Brooks Body Shop.
After conducting interviews with the complainant and witnesses, Carter was arrested and booked into the Tift County Jail. Prior to his arrest, Carter resigned from the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI said.
The GBI said it will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.