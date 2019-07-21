LEESBURG -- Lee County officials have confirmed rumors that surfaced Friday over the "parting of ways" with Fire/EMS Chief David Forrester, but they said they could not get into details about a personnel matter.
Forrester, who has been with the Lee Fire Department for 12 years and was named chief in May of 2018, "is no longer the Lee County fire chief or in charge of emergency management," Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk told The Albany Herald.
But Sistrunk said, and County Commissioner Luke Singletary concurred, that any further discussion would be inappropriate at this time.
"I just can't go into the details," Sistrunk said. "About the only thing that I can say right now is that as of Friday, David is no longer our fire chief. I'm sure there will be more to say at a later time, but because this is a personnel matter, right now that's about all I need to say."
Singletary too said he was hesitant to comment further before talking to the county attorney.
"I know we've separated employment with (Forrester), and that it happened Friday, but I can't get into the why of it," the Lee commissioner said. "I think I'd need to talk with the county attorney first before I said anything more."
Rumors began circulating around Forrester's employment status on social media Friday and persisted over the weekend.
A source in local law enforcement, who talked with The Albany Herald on condition that he remain anonymous, said Forrester's departure had to do with past legal issues. While he elaborated on those specific issues, The Herald will not refer to them without confirmation of their existence.
Sistrunk, noting the difficulty of the decision that had to be made concerning Forrester, said there was no animosity in the decision-making process.
"Nobody was mad," he said. "I think it's best to say that we had to go in another direction and let that be sufficient right now. David is a good guy, and he's done a lot of good things for the county.
"(Employee dismissals) is the toughest thing about being a manager. Yes, there are all kinds of rumors going around, and people are going to believe what they want to believe. But there is always a wrong and a right in any circumstance, and you have to decide what is right and stand by it."
Sistrunk said he expected the county to post the opening for the fire chief's position in the next week or two.