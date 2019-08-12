ALBANY – Phoebe Physicians recently welcomed four new physicians to its hospitalist team at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: Drs. Rami Bahloul, Priscilla Eqyir-Biney, Joseph Mariano and Laura De Simone.
Bahloul earned his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at the University of Florida College of Medicine, Jacksonville. Bahloul is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Society of General Internal Medicine.
Biney earned her medical degree from the University of Ghana Medical School. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where in 2016 she was awarded the Residents Choice Award. She is a member of the American College of Physicians. Biney said she enjoys volunteering and has worked with Operation Smile, a volunteer organization headquartered in Virginia Beach that offers cleft care to children with cleft lip and palate all over the world.
Marino, who is a graduate of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program, earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He was one of the co-chief residents for the 2019 class and is board-certified in Family Medicine.
De Simone is also a recent graduate of the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency program, where she was co-chief resident alongside Mariano. She earned her degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
A hospitalist’s primary focus is general medicine. They coordinate a patient’s care while he or she is in the hospital – treating acute and chronic conditions, coordinating care between specialists and discharge planning.
The Phoebe Physicians network consists of more than 300 multi-specialty physicians and advanced practice providers – including primary care and more than 30 medical specialties. Each provider is integrated with the community he or she serves, providing local access and patient-centered care that extends beyond the hospital's locations.