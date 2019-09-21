TIFTON — Fox 5 Atlanta photojournalist Dixon Fletcher visited the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently to speak to media classes about the importance of lighting in television broadcasting.
A 2014 ABAC graduate, Fletcher gave demonstrations to five media classes as well as offering advice and tips to students and prospective journalists.
“I stumbled upon this career path, not seeking it out,” Fletcher said. “The first time I talked to my (ABAC) advisor, Dr. Thomas Grant, I said, ‘I’m not interested in journalism. I’m taking your classes because they’re the most easily transferable thing to another institution, but don’t expect me to stick around.’ Two years later, I graduated from the journalism program. Looks like he had the last laugh.”
Fletcher continued his education at Western Kentucky University. He’s worked his way up the media ladder, earning positions in newsrooms at Bowling Green and Louisville, Kentucky, and now in Atlanta. His job requires him to meet people on their best days or their worst.
“I get to see a lot of interesting things,” Fletcher said. “I get to see a lot of heartbreaking things, but it is very fulfilling. I do this as a public service for others, to tell them what’s going on in their community and why it’s important.”
Fletcher volunteered his time at ABAC because the college helped him so much.
“I’m still the same person,” he said. “I’ve graduated, and I’ve moved on. I’m not a student anymore, but none of that would’ve been possible without going back first. I think it’s important to give back and share with students that if you really want to do this, it’s possible.”
Grant said that Fletcher was one of the first students in the broadcasting program at ABAC.
“Dixon Fletcher is another example of the great people who come to ABAC,” Grant said. “He was one of our first broadcasting students. Now he’s working in a big station and still willing to come back to help other students learn the business.”