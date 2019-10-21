MILLEDGEVILLE -- Frank Ahouse of Albany was awarded an honorary associate of science degree by Georgia Military College over the weekend for his efforts to have the Major William Kemp Wing of the Old Capitol Building at GMC named for the commandant of the Corps of Cadets during his time at the college.
Ahouse attended GMC in 1963, but he had to leave the college before attaining his degree. The college's director of Alumni and Community Engagement, Craig Portwood, said the honor is well-deserved.
"Frank has shown a deep commitment to GMC, Portwood said in a news release. "His passion for providing opportunities for current and future students, as well as connecting alumni back to GMC, is admirable. While having to leave before finishing his degree, this special ceremony is a way to honor him and his faithful support over the years."
