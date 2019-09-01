SOCIAL CIRCLE — Each year, National Hunting and Fishing Day is held on the fourth Saturday of September, so the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division is encouraging the public to attend free scheduled events on Sept. 28.
“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” WRD Director Rusty Garrison said. “These events are family-oriented and fun, with educational hands-on activities that everyone will enjoy.”
The U.S. Congress and President Nixon established National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1973 to recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and money they donate to wildlife conservation programs.
Events to be offered in Georgia include childrens’ fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days. Activities will differ at each event — but some highlights include archery and air rifle shooting, trout fishing, snake shows, wildlife programs, exhibits and more.
These events are spread out across the whole state. In addition to planned events, a free fishing day is being offered to all Georgia residents on Sept. 28. On this day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.
For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing of all events in the state, visit georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.