ATHENS — Farmers are tough. They work long days at physically demanding, often dangerous work and rarely get a break, much less a vacation. Months of hard work can be wiped out with a few days of bad weather, and they battle nature at every turn, from drought and floods to weeds and insects.

It is no wonder that farmers and ranchers often rank high on the list of most dangerous and stressful professions and that rates of farmer suicide are far higher than the overall population of workers.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags