ALBANY — The Phoebe Foundation is part of Children’s Miracle Network’s Extra Life program for the first time this year, and Albany area business have been brought on board to support the cause.
Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of their local Children's Miracle Network hospital. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $50 million for sick and injured children.
Extra Life’s motto, “Play Games. Heal Kids,” explains in simple words what this peer-to-peer fundraising platform is all about.
“This is the first time we have joined Extra Life in raising money for CMN, and we are very excited to give gamers in the area the opportunity to help make miracles happen for local children by playing games,” Becca Miller, CMN and special events coordinator for the Phoebe Foundation, said.
Three Albany area businesses will host Game Day events on Extra Life Day on Saturday to raise money for CMN. They are:
— “The Cool Place” in the Albany Mall;
— pixelHead VR in Albany;
— Alchemy Games and Coffee Shoppe in Sylvester.
Each location has slightly different plans for the day, but all are welcoming anyone in the community to come play games and have fun, all for a good cause.
Anyone interested in participating should visit extra-life.org to register for free. Participants can join the Phoebe Team or create their own team. All money raised through Extra Life helps purchase specialized equipment, education and programs that impact Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric unit, pediatric rehabilitation, emergency center and anywhere else where children are treated at Phoebe.
Those who wish to be a food sponsor or for more information on Extra Life can contact Miller at (229) 312-1491. For specific questions about Game Day events, contact The Cool Place, pixelHead VR or Alchemy Games and Coffee Shoppe.