AMERICUS – The GBI has arrested Americus Police Officer Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, of Americus, and charged him with one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree, one count of making false statements and one count of violation of oath of office.

Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation into actions by Franklin. The APD officer was suspected of committing property damage. GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

