Georgia 4-H celebrates National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12

ATLANTA — Georgia 4-H inspires children to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society by establishing personal and sincere relationships, learning life and leadership skills and enhancing community awareness.
During National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, Georgians will celebrate all the exceptional things these 4-H’ers accomplish.
Georgia 4-H programming, part of University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, is based on research from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and other UGA colleges. Georgia has one of the largest state 4-H programs in the country, consisting of more than 177,000 active 4-H members this year.
Georgia 4-H began in 1904 when Newton County School Superintendent G.C. Adams organized a corn club for boys. Today, Georgia 4-H attracts students from all areas of interest, not just those interested in agriculture.
The majority of participants currently come from small cities, towns and rural non-farms.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages youth to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. Georgia 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by showcasing the unique experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth who work each day to embody the 4-H motto, “making the best better.”
“The idea of bringing UGA research and resources to Georgia students through the use of county agents throughout the state was a cutting-edge idea in 1904 and remains vital even today,” Arch Smith, state 4-H leader, said. “The most important work of 4-H is to help young people become better citizens and enable them to grow into responsible, active adults.”
Georgia 4-H youth perform community service, conduct research, compile portfolios of their accomplishments and learn public speaking skills through oral presentations through 4-H Project Achievement. During the 2018-19 school year, approximately 30,000 Georgia 4-H’ers participated in Project Achievement on the local level.
Some Project Achievement winners received Master 4-H status and/or continue on to represent Georgia on a national level.
For more information, individuals can visit georgia4h.org or contact their county's extension office.
Cristina deRevere is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.