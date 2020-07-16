EATONTON -- Georgia 4-H organized the 2020 state horse educational competition for 55 members in a virtual format this year. The competition was previously linked with the Georgia 4-H state horse show hosted at the the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the event, students competed in various educational contests, such as individual demonstration, public speaking, photography, painting, drawing and essay. Participants were divided into grade divisions to compete against their peer groups. Seniors include grades 9-12, juniors include grades 7-8, and Cloverleaf includes grades 4-6. All educational competitions were judged online by a committee of industry experts and youth development professionals.
“Going through the process of researching, planning and creating the various presentations for competition are life skills worth refining and facilitates success in many areas of life,” Julia McCann, equine outreach coordinator in the University of Georgia Department of Animal and Dairy Science, said. “We are proud of all the youths entered in the 2020 educational contests.”
Through Georgia 4-H’s horse program, participants learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect. For this competition, horse ownership is not a requirement.
The winners of the 2020 4-H state horse educational competition were:
Individual Demonstration Contest
Senior — Sophia Merka, Elbert County
Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County
Cloverleaf — Nate Albertson, Elbert County
Public Speaking Contest
Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County
Horse Drawing Contest
Senior — Juliette McKinley, Paulding County
Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County
Cloverleaf — Claire Lummus, Coweta County
Horse Painting Contest
Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County
Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County
Cloverleaf — Brooklyn Castillo, Carrroll County
Horse Essay Contest
Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County
Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County
Cloverleaf — Elise Wilson, Pulaski County
Horse Photography Contest
Senior — Emma Albertson, Elbert County
Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County
Cloverleaf — Claire Lummus, Coweta County
For more information about Georgia 4-H’s horse program, visit georgia4h.org/horse.
