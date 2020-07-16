equine.png

More than 50 students participated in a virtual Georgia 4-H state horse educational competition.

EATONTON -- Georgia 4-H organized the 2020 state horse educational competition for 55 members in a virtual format this year. The competition was previously linked with the Georgia 4-H state horse show hosted at the the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, students competed in various educational contests, such as individual demonstration, public speaking, photography, painting, drawing and essay. Participants were divided into grade divisions to compete against their peer groups. Seniors include grades 9-12, juniors include grades 7-8, and Cloverleaf includes grades 4-6. All educational competitions were judged online by a committee of industry experts and youth development professionals.

“Going through the process of researching, planning and creating the various presentations for competition are life skills worth refining and facilitates success in many areas of life,” Julia McCann, equine outreach coordinator in the University of Georgia Department of Animal and Dairy Science, said. “We are proud of all the youths entered in the 2020 educational contests.”

Through Georgia 4-H’s horse program, participants learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect. For this competition, horse ownership is not a requirement.

The winners of the 2020 4-H state horse educational competition were:

Individual Demonstration Contest

Senior — Sophia Merka, Elbert County

Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County

Cloverleaf — Nate Albertson, Elbert County

Public Speaking Contest

Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County

Horse Drawing Contest

Senior — Juliette McKinley, Paulding County

Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County

Cloverleaf — Claire Lummus, Coweta County

Horse Painting Contest

Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County

Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County

Cloverleaf — Brooklyn Castillo, Carrroll County

Horse Essay Contest

Senior — Katherine Muldrew, Bulloch County

Junior — Emma Bayer, Cobb County

Cloverleaf — Elise Wilson, Pulaski County

Horse Photography Contest

Senior — Emma Albertson, Elbert County

Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County

Cloverleaf — Claire Lummus, Coweta County

For more information about Georgia 4-H’s horse program, visit georgia4h.org/horse.

Cristina deRevere is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

