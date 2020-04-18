ATHENS — The University of Georgia 4-H program has coordinated military dependent camps since 2010 at locations in Georgia and Florida. Teen dependents, ages 14-18, of military service members are invited to apply before May 1 for the two summer camps.
“The summits offer military dependents an opportunity to build leadership and life skills in a high-adventure environment,” Laura Goss, Georgia 4-H’s Military Camp coordinator, said. “Teenagers have the opportunity to have fun while connecting with teens to better understand their parents’ military service through targeted lessons, social interactions and service member volunteers. Youths gain independence, mastery and belonging.”
UGA operates these two summer camps through the Military Teen Adventure Camps, a partnership funded by the Department of Defense between the Office of Military Community and Family Policy and the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through a grant and cooperative agreement with Purdue University.
Camps are open to dependents of military members currently serving in active or reserve components. Camp fees, including transportation from the closest major airport, are covered through grant funds.
The available weeks include:
♦ Joint Component Teen Leadership Summit — June 14-19, Dahlonega
♦ Islands Military Teen Leadership Summit – July 12-17, Jekyll Island
Applicants can learn more on the Joint Summit or the Islands Summit through the Georgia 4-H Military Partnership Camp pages and can apply through the Georgia 4-H Event Registration page. Applicants are asked to apply by May 15.
The online application requires demographic information as well as short answers and essay responses. Applications will be reviewed by a committee, and notifications of acceptance will be sent soon after.
Most expenses (airfare and camp registration) are supported by the Military Teen Adventure Camps. Parents/guardians are responsible for transportation to the closest major airport, baggage fees and additional funds for snacks, souvenirs and limited travel-day snacks. Also, unaccompanied minor fees are covered on at-needs basis when funds are available. More information will be provided to those accepted to attend.
Students are supervised during the week by well-trained staff in camping and youth development. Adult volunteers supplement the paid camp staff and include many service members, spouses and family members. All paid and volunteer staff complete youth protection training and undergo a background investigation in accordance with UGA policies.
Military spouses and military members (retired or current) are encouraged to apply to serve as volunteers. Volunteers play a major role at camp through participating in activities, supervising youths, chaperoning cabins, assisting classroom time and other related roles. To apply to be an adult volunteer, visit georgia4h.org/militaryvolunteer or reach each out to a staff member at milcamps@uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.