ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.

Listing nominations are in line with the Historic Preservation Division’s mission to promote the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia. As of Sept. 14, Georgia has 2,305 listings comprising 90,277 resources in the National Register of Historic Places.

