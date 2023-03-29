ag camp.png

Exploring farms of the past and present, meeting wildlife and livestock, making bug hotels, and learning to lasso are a few of the activities that children can enjoy during Camp Wiregrass sessions this summer at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

 Special Photo: ABAC

Children from 4 to 9 years old can experience these and many more adventures when they explore Georgia’s agriculture, history and natural resources. Registration for all sessions of Camp Wiregrass will begin on April 6 at 9 a.m. online at abacgma.eventbrite.com.