TIFTON – Exploring farms of the past and present, meeting wildlife and livestock, making bug hotels, and learning to lasso are a few of the activities that children can enjoy during Camp Wiregrass sessions this summer at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Children from 4 to 9 years old can experience these and many more adventures when they explore Georgia’s agriculture, history and natural resources. Registration for all sessions of Camp Wiregrass will begin on April 6 at 9 a.m. online at abacgma.eventbrite.com.
“Camp Wiregrass provides a fun, interactive environment for children to engage in hands-on activities, games and crafts,” Museum Assistant Director Sara Hand said. “Each camp offers unique activities and themes tailored to each age group.”
For the Munchkin campers in the 4-6-year-old age range, “Farm Helpers” and “Happy Habitats” are the two sessions available. Both camps run from 8 a.m. to noon each day with drop-off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick-up from noon-12:30 p.m. The cost of each camp is $75 and includes a snack, T-shirt and all supplies. Campers will go home before lunch.
During the “Farm Helpers” session on May 30-June 2, the Munchkin campers will learn about the many helpers in agriculture including farmers, insects and even worms. Campers will discover the work that farmers do to care for crops and livestock, how insects pollinate crops, and the role of worms in healthy soil. Hands-on activities throughout the week include gardening, building a bug hotel, fishing, roping haybale cows, and more interactive farm activities.
“Happy Habitats” is scheduled for June 20-23 and offers Munchkin campers the chance to experience a global adventure exploring habitats from around the world. Campers will discover the amazing animals that live in the ocean, desert, forest, and arctic. While exploring each habitat, campers will learn about the animals that live there through interactive activities such as making a DIY fish, playing arctic animal yoga, and visiting a few of the museum’s resident animals.
Camps are also available for Explorer campers ages 7-9-years-old. Each of these camps runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., with drop-off from 7:30-8 a.m. and pick-up from 3-3:30 p.m. “Westward Bound” and “Storybook Summer” are the two sessions available for Explorers. The cost of each camp is $120 and includes a snack, T-shirt and supplies. Campers must bring a sack lunch.
During the “Westward Bound” session scheduled for June 5-9, explorers are invited to hitch their mules to wagons for a “Westward Bound” adventure. It’s the 1800s and everyone has heard of the new Homestead Act giving land to families moving to the west. Explorers will team up to compete in challenges and games to see if their “family" makes it to a new home. Campers will be immersed in the west through hands-on activities such as a life-size operation game, lasso practice and wagon-making.
“Storybook Summer” for Explorer campers is set for June 12-16 and offers children the chance to discover the wonder and magic in our world during this weeklong adventure bringing your favorite stories to life. Kids will grab their pirate hat and wizard wand to travel through different realms, experiencing obstacle courses, scavenger hunts and more. Interactive experiences bring stories to life, including pool noodle jousting, a life-size hungry sea monster game, and making a fire-breathing dragon.
For more information on Camp Wiregrass, interested persons can contact Hand at (229) 391-5208 or at museum@abac.edu.
