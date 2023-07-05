ag museum.jpg

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on July 11.

Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $8 for senior adults, $7 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.

