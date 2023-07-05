...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Miller,
southern Dougherty, southeastern Clay, Mitchell, Baker, southern
Calhoun and Early Counties in southwestern Georgia, western Colquitt
and southwestern Worth Counties in south central Georgia through 315
PM EDT...
At 224 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Arlington to near Newton. Movement was
southeast at 20 to 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Blakely, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Moultrie, Arlington,
Baconton, Doerun, Leary, Douglasville, Centerville, Schley, Funston,
Sale City, Damascus, Bluffton, Iveys Mill, Parksville and Anderson
City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on July 11.
Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $8 for senior adults, $7 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.