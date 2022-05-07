SOCIAL CIRCLE — Fishing enthusiasts can test their angling skills this year by going after a Georgia Bass Slam. This program recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of bass in a variety of habitats across the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of black bass and their habitats, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Georgia’s 10 recognized native black bass species are largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha and Bartram’s. Anglers can find out more about these eligible bass species, including images, location maps and more at www.BassSlam.com.
To qualify for the Georgia Bass Slam, fish must be caught within a calendar year, must be legally caught on waters where the angler has permission to fish, and anglers must provide some basic information on the catch (length, weight, if available, county and waterbody where caught) accompanied by several photos of each fish. Anglers will submit information to Georgia.BassSlam@dnr.ga.gov for verification. Complete rules are posted at www.BassSlam.com.
In addition to bragging rights among all the anglers and non-anglers, persons who complete Bass Slam requirements will receive a certificate worthy of framing, two Go Fish Education Center passes, and some fantastic and fun stickers (for vehicle windows/bumpers) to advertise their achievement. Anglers also will be recognized on the WRD website, at the Go Fish Education Center (www.GoFishEducationCenter.com), and possibly through a variety of social media platforms. In addition, all successful submissions will go into a drawing for an annual grand prize.
Successful Bass Slammer Kevin McInturff was the lucky winner of the 2021 Georgia Bass Slam Grand Prize, which included a framed “Bass Species of Georgia” print, a cooler, camp chairs, tackle box and more. McInturff even claims that the hat he got as part of the prize package is bringing him “luck” so far this year as he already has hooked a nice bass in pursuit of a 2022 Bass Slam.
For those who don’t have time to chase five species of bass, but maybe have their eye on a lunker largemouth, DNR has a program for that, too. The Trophy Bass Angler Award program recognizes largemouth bass catches of 10 pounds or greater. These fish are rare, and the data from these catches help to provide genetics and growth information that is valuable to fisheries managers.
Those who successfully submit a qualified fish will receive a certificate, hat, T-shirt and an entry into a drawing for a reward package. Oh, and catch one larger than 13 pounds, and you may be eligible for a free mount of your bass. More information is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.
For more information, visit www.BassSlam.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.