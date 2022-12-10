sports model1.jpg

Victoria Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with the nation’s only “NIL (name, image, likeness) Modeling Agency.”

ATHENS – Gamble Sports Modeling has announced that Victoria Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with the nation’s only “NIL (name, image, likeness) Modeling Agency.”

GSM provides name, image and likeness marketing services and modeling representation for college and professional athletes. Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, appears on GSM’s website and social media, and will be featured in GSM’s national and regional marketing campaigns.

