ATHENS – Gamble Sports Modeling has announced that Victoria Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, is the first college athlete to sign an NIL endorsement deal with the nation’s only “NIL (name, image, likeness) Modeling Agency.”
GSM provides name, image and likeness marketing services and modeling representation for college and professional athletes. Schneider, a cross country runner at the University of Georgia, appears on GSM’s website and social media, and will be featured in GSM’s national and regional marketing campaigns.
Schneider has previous modeling experience working for Wilhelmina Models and appearing in Strike Magazine Athens. She is a redshirt freshman intending to major in Biological Engineering and runs her own online business, Victoria’s Bracelet Bar.
“We are super excited to have a model of Victoria’s caliber to kick off our national marketing efforts," GSM CEO Charles Gamble said. "She has confidence, experience, and the type of photo portfolio that GSM looks for in aspiring models.”
