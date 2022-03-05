...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE,
WESTERN BIG BEND, SE ALABAMA, AND SW GEORGIA FOR DANGEROUS FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 007,
008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 026, 027, 065,
066, 067, 068, 069, 108, 112, 114, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125,
126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 155, 156,
157, AND 158...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 065, 066, 067, 068, and
069.Fire weather zones 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 026, 027, 108, 112, and 114.Fire weather
zones 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 155, 156, 157, 158,
159, 160, and 161.
* WIND...Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...25 to 45 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Very dry. Several wildfires ongoing.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division fisheries biologists and technicians have updated the fishing forecasts for 31 reservoirs and 19 rivers for 2022.
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The weather has already started warming up, so anglers are encouraged to start planning those upcoming fishing trips. To help with preparation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division fisheries biologists and technicians have updated the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers for 2022, and they are available in one convenient location at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.
“If you want to find some of the best information about fishing specific water bodies, you need to check out these forecasts,” Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “These forecasts provide information, such as best bets, technique tips and more, and are each connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.”
Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point and Yonah.
Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.
For more fishing tips, anglers can check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing.
Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation with their license purchases, allowing the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Purchase a Georgia license at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.