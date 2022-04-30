Solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy Club is one of the fun free events that will entertain youngsters at the Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield May 21.
Solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy Club is one of the fun free events that will entertain youngsters at the Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield May 21.
Special Photos: Georgia DNR
Anglers of all sizes are welcome to try their luck during the Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival May 21.
Special Photo: Georgia DNR
Live animal presentations will be part of the fun at the Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival.
MANSFIELD — Outdoors enthusiasts are urged to mark their calendars because it is time to get “wild” at the Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center here, scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21.
Free admission includes an array of activities that focus on Georgia wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreational opportunities. Kids can try archery, fishing, shooting sports, and tree climbing. Live animal presentations, arts and crafts, solar viewing with the Charlie Elliott Astronomy Club, and exhibitors displaying wildlife-themed booths add to the festivities. Attendees also will get to enjoy a free hot dog lunch.
Sponsors of this year’s event include the Georgia Wildlife Federation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Before leaving the Charlie Elliott property, visitors are encouraged to stop by the Visitors’ Center to tour the museum and take advantage of special sales in the gift shop.
To get to CEWC, take I-20 to Exit 98. Travel south on Highway 11, go through Mansfield and continue three miles south to the entrance at Marben Farm Road on the left, then follow the signs to the Discovery Area. This event will be held rain or shine.
