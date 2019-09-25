ATLANTA — Starting this weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation will attend a festival in every GDOT district to gather input via survey for the upcoming 2050 Statewide Transportation Plan/2020 Statewide Strategic Transportation Plan.
One of those festivals is in Sylvester.
Festival attendees will be able to visit staff at an information booth to learn about the SWTP/SSTP update and will also be encouraged to fill out a short survey.
The festivals and dates that GDOT will be attending are:
— Saturday, Georgia's Big Red Apple Festival, Cornelia;
— Sunday, Atlanta Streets Alive, Atlanta;
— Oct. 5, Odum Homecoming, Odum;
— Oct. 5, Coosa Valley Fair, Rome;
— Oct. 5-6, Shady Days in Gay, Gay;
— Oct. 12, Kaolin Festival, Sandersville;
— Oct. 19, Georgia Peanut Festival, Sylvester.
The SWTP/SSTP is a document that guides how the state invests in its transportation system. This plan considers the status of all aspects of the transportation system, including highways, bridges, transit, rail, airports, ports/waterways and bicycle/pedestrian networks.
The recommended funding plan outlined in the document will consider funding needs from now until 2050. The SWTP is a federally-mandated document, while the SSTP is state-mandated.
The final report is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. There will be two stages of public involvement during this process — the needs and preferences survey this fall and a transportation trade-offs survey this winter and into spring of 2020.
Those unable to attend one of the festivals can visit the project website for more information and to fill out the survey online. The survey is being offered in both English and Spanish and will be available through Oct. 20.
Any question or comments can be sent to SSTP@dot.ga.gov.