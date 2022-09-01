SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia dove hunting season opens Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated even for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”

