ATLANTA — Although still in the top 25 healthiest cities, Atlanta dropped two spots from last year
In WalletHub’s annual ranking of the healthiest and unhealthiest U.S. cities, Georgia finished with one in the former, but two in the latter.
“For those with specific medical conditions, it is important to consider whether you can easily access the medical care you need,” according to Amy Lynn McGuire, Leon Jaworski professor of biomedical ethics and director of the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine. “For more general health concerns, one of the most important things to look for is whether the city allows getting outside and exercising. Are there green spaces, parks, and/or safe streets with sidewalks?
“Also, health is as much about mental and emotional well-being as it is about physical well-being, so it is also important to reflect on whether this is a city where you can feel at home. Is it close to friends and family who enhance your life? Is it the kind of place where you can readily incorporate your passions and preferences (or hobbies) into your daily life?”
To identify the overall healthiest cities in the United States, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.
The financial website then evaluated the four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.
For those wanting to live in a top five healthy city, you’re going to have to move west.
San Francisco topped the rankings with an overall score of 68.54. It was followed by Seattle (66.08), San Diego (64.94), Portland (64.69) and Salt Lake City (64.16).
Atlanta’s ranking is nothing to sneeze out, however. With an overall score of 56.23, Georgia’s capital landed at No. 24 — two spots lower than last year. Atlanta’s best showing was No. 20 in the food dimension, with the worst ranking at No. 87 for health care.
Georgia’s two other cities in the analysis, Columbus and Augusta, finished in the bottom 10. With a score of 33.97, Columbus ranked No. 174. One spot below was Augusta, with a score of 33.76.
According to WalletHub’s analysis, all but three of the 20 unhealthiest cities are in the South.
Scenes from the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Click for more.
Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville, Tenn., and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.