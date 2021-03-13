SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that R. Scott Hodges, the renowned living history interpreter, was presented with a Georgia Historical Society Presidential Citation for his many years of support and assistance to GHS’s educational programs and contributions to the field of Georgia history through his work in historical interpretation — particularly through his portrayal of Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe, founder of the colony of Georgia.
“From the time I first saw Scott at Fort King George nearly two decades ago, I was impressed by the historical accuracy, sympathy and depth of understanding he brought to his portrayal of James Edward Oglethorpe,” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said. “His gift for storytelling, acting skills, and dedication to the general’s legacy and memory combine to create an effect that is as entertaining as it is convincing and allows everyone to suspend disbelief while allowing him to make the general both real and heroic for us all. That is a special gift that few possess.
“As fellow public history practitioners, we recognize the contributions Scott has made to the field not only in the many GHS programs in which he has participated, but to countless other events, programs, and school presentations. For many of us and thousands of school children, Scott Hodges is James Edward Oglethorpe and because of him, a generation of Georgia school children will grow up with a better understanding of and appreciation for their state’s unique history and its remarkable founder.”
The Georgia Historical Society Presidential Citation was created to recognize special achievements in the field of history and signal contribution toward the preservation and advancement of Georgia history. For more information about the Georgia Historical Society Presidential Citation, contact Patricia Meagher, GHS Director of Communications at (912)651-2125, ext. 153 or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.