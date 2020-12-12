ATLANTA — The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that it has been awarded its 11th consecutive four-star rating by Charity Navigator for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.
“Attaining a four-star rating verifies that Georgia Historical Society exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in this area of work,” Charity Navigator President/CEO Michael Thatcher said in a news release. “Only 1 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least 11 consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that Georgia Historical Society outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation sets Georgia Historical Society apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added seventeen metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating and reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.
“It is an honor to receive this distinction for the 11th consecutive year and to be counted among the elite 1 percent of nonprofits nationwide,” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said. “This has been an unprecedented year for nonprofits nationwide, so it is even more critical that donors feel that they can give with confidence based on transparency and sound fiscal management. This designation would not have been possible without the leadership of Thomas M. Holder, our board chairman, the GHS Board of Curators, and Laura García-Culler, GHS executive vice president and chief operating officer.”
GHS is one of only four nonprofits in Georgia to receive 11 or more consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator and the only nonprofit under the designation of Arts, Culture, Humanities.
Additionally, GHS is one of only four Arts, Culture, Humanities institutions in the entire country with 11 or more consecutive four-star ratings. Others in this category include the New York Public Library, the American Battlefield Trust, and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
For more information or to view the Georgia Historical Society rating, visit CharityNavigator.org.
