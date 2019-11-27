ATLANTA – The Georgia Historical Society announced today that the institution has been awarded its 10th consecutive 4-star rating by Charity Navigator for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.
“We are proud to announce Georgia Historical Society has earned its 10th consecutive 4-star rating. This is our highest possible rating and indicated that the organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, said. “Only 2 percent of charities we evaluate have received at least 10 consecutive 4-star evaluations indicating that Georgia Historical Society outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Georgia Historical Society apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
In addition to being in an elite 2% of charities nationwide, GHS is one of only four nonprofits in Georgia to receive 10 or more consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator and the only nonprofit under the designation of Arts, Culture, Humanities.
Additionally, GHS is one of only four institutions in the Arts, Culture, and Humanities category nationwide with 10 or more consecutive 4-star ratings. Others in this category include the New York Public Library and the American Battlefield Trust.
Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These accountability and transparency metrics account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating and reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.
“Transparency and sound fiscal responsibility are the goals of everyone at the Georgia Historical Society, and earning this honor 10 years in a row would not be possible without the leadership of Walter M. Deriso, our board chairman, the entire GHS Board of Curators, and Laura García-Culler, GHS executive vice president and chief operating officer,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “It is our great honor to receive this distinction for the 10th consecutive year and to be counted among the elite 2 percent of nonprofits nationwide. Our generous donors may continue to give with confidence.”
For more information or to view the Georgia Historical Society rating visit CharityNavigator.org.