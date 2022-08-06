homeless.jpeg

A Georgia Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agency leaders about ways to help Georgians experiencing homelessness, and potentially criminalize them. A group of people warmed up around a fire at a Gainesville encampment.

 Photo contributed by Joshua Silavent via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help.

Members of the Senate Study Committee on Unsheltered Homelessness say that they’ll take a multilayered approach when they make their final report after being tasked with finding the best way to get rid all of the makeshift tents set up by the homeless around the downtown areas of Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah and other communities around the state.

