ALBANY – A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes.

Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. There is no parole in the federal system.

