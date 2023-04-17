national guard.jpg

 Special Photo: Maj. William Carraway

ALBANY -- Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presented the Commanding General’s Bronze Safety Award to staff of the field maintenance shop in Albany last week in recognition of their achievements in unit safety.

“It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to achieve this award,” Wilson said addressing field maintenance shop employees.

