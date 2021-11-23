...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM
EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures around 30 to 32 early Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and most of southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures can kills crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
1 of 4
The Georgia Peanut Commission announced recently the winners of its photo contest, conducted May 12-Oct. 1, to fill the pages of the 2022 Georgia Peanut Calendar, “The Farm – The Natural Providence.”
TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission hosted a photo contest May 12-Oct. 1 to fill the pages of the 2022 Georgia Peanut Calendar, “The Farm – The Natural Providence.” Peanut farmers from across Georgia were encouraged to submit their best, high-resolution photo of peanut production on their farm for a chance to feature the photo on the 2022 calendar.
More than 60 entries were submitted from across the peanut belt, and 12 were selected as a monthly feature. Photos were selected based on quality, originality and diversity in the field. Photos selected were taken by:
♦ January: Mike Newberry, Early County;
♦ February: Victoria Whiddon, Worth County;
♦ March: Julie Hardy, Thomas County;
♦ April: Shelby Mains, Screven County;
♦ May: Sami Mastrario, Turner County;
♦ June: Kay Polk, Grady County;
♦ July: Ashley Parrish, Tift County;
♦ August: Cody & Victoria Whiddon, Turner County;
♦ September: Shelby Mains, Screven County;
♦ October: Jason Lockart, Miller County;
♦ November: Roger Wayne Davis, Miller County;
♦ December: Holly Anderson, Ben Hill County.
Photo submissions also will be used in promotional materials produced by GPC throughout the year. To obtain a copy of the 2022 Georgia Peanut Calendar, stop by the GPC office located at 445 Fulwood Blvd. in Tifton during office hours. For more information on GPC programs and to view the winning photos, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.