TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College as well as possible ABAC students in the future will benefit from a recent $5,000 donation from the Georgia Power Foundation Inc., to the ABAC Foundation.
ABAC Chief Development Officer Deidre Martin said the contribution will assist the ABAC student scholarship program and the Destination Ag program at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village.
“Georgia Power has been a generous supporter of ABAC through the years, and we are very appreciative of this continued support,” Martin said. “Through their investment in student scholarships, they are providing opportunities for our students to receive a top-notch educational experience.
“Georgia Power has also been a strong supporter of Destination Ag from the start. As we open the eyes of children to the importance of agriculture and natural resources, we are preparing our next generation of leaders in agriculture as well. Community support makes a tremendous difference in our efforts.”
Destination Ag is an experiential learning program at the museum that connects agriculture and natural resources to children’s daily lives and educates them on career opportunities within these industries. During the 2019-2020 school year, Destination Ag expects to impact more than 21,000 elementary school students across south Georgia.
“Georgia Power is proud to support ABAC students and innovative programs such as Destination Ag,” Georgia Power Area Manager Lynn Lovett said. “Education at all levels is very important to the quality of life in all of the communities that our company serves, and being actively involved in supporting these efforts is one way we can invest in the greater good.”