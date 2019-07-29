ALBANY -- A group of Georgia Power retirees in Albany and surrounding communities have donated more than 3,000 hours of volunteer time to their neighbors and regional nonprofits since January.
These retirees are members of the Georgia Power Ambassadors, a statewide volunteer service organization for retired employees and their spouses, consisting of more than 2,000 active members in 19 chapters across the state.
“Over the past seven months, chapter members have dedicated their time to local cancer centers and their patients, area hospitals, in-home caregiving for the elderly and Meals on Wheels deliveries,” Tommy Norman, a Georgia Power retiree and director-at-large for the Southwest Georgia Ambassadors chapter, said in a company news release.
The ambassadors provides a means for Georgia Power retirees to continue friendships made during employment. Additionally, retirees participate in volunteer service projects throughout the year. In the past, ambassador chapters have built wheelchair ramps for homes, hosted dinners for young men and women in the community, participated in fundraisers for pet rescue organizations and created travel kits for Make-A-Wish Georgia children.
In 2018, ambassadors members across Georgia donated more than 60,000 hours of volunteer service to the community.