AMERICUS – Athletes from Georgia Southwestern State University hauled a literal truckload of stuffed animals onto the campus of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center recently following the university’s second Teddy Bear Toss.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community," Nicole Levering, GSW’s head softball coach and assistant athletics director, said in a Phoebe news release. "Phoebe is so generous with us. They’ve made a large commitment to our athletics department and our university in general. So this was just one way that we could easily give back."

